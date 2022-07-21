LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lewis County on Thursday.

According to the NWS, the doppler radar located a severe thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Lowville moving east at 40 miles per hour at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and torrential rainfall are expected with the storm.

The weather conditions are expected to impact Kirschnerville, Belfort, Indian River, Number Four, and Soft Maple Reservoir. The NWS warned that the storm may cause damage to trees and power lines, and advised residents to stay inside on the first floor of buildings.