LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lewis and Oswego Counties for Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, radar showed a severe thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Camden moving east at 45 miles per hour at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday. The NWS stated that wind gust up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail were expected with the storm. Locations impacted by the weather conditions include Williamstown, Kasoag, Swancott Mill, and Amboy Center.

Doppler radar also tracked a strong thunderstorm seven miles north of Central Square moving east at 50 miles per hour. Winds up to 40 miles per hour and half-inch-sized hail was also expected with the storm.

The conditions are expected to impact Central Square, Redfield, Highmarket, Hastings, West Monroe, Mexico, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Parish, Altmar, Constableville, Turin, Osceola, Amboy Center, West Leyden, Mohawk Hill, Swancott Mill, and Howardville. This also includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 34.

The NWS warned that minor damage to vehicles is possible and the winds may damage trees and power lines. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. More information can be found on the NWS website.