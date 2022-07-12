ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Franklin County and northeastern St. Lawrence County in Northern New York.

According to the National Weather Service, radar showed a severe thunderstorm over Waddington at 2:21 p.m. that was moving east at 45 miles per hour. The NWS stated that wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are expected with the storm.

The weather conditions are expected to impact Potsdam, Massena, Ogdensburg, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, Moira, Bangor, Parishville, Fort Covington, Bombay, Morley, Massena International Airport – Richards Field, Helena, Burke, Waddington, Madrid, Brushton, Lawrenceville, and Malone. The warning will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS also advised residents that torrential rainfall will occur with the storm which may lead to flash flooding. Residents were told not to drive through flooded roadways.

Additionally, the hail may damage vehicles and trees and powerlines may be damaged by wind gusts. More information can be found on the NWS website.