BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lewis and Oswego counties that will last until 8 p.m. Friday, August 4.

The two counties are listed amongst a number of counties in New York and Pennsylvania that could encounter severe weather.

Those watches are all supposed to run until 8 p.m. tonight. Any storm that develops has the capability of producing hail and gusty, damaging winds. However, the weather is likely to clear later in the afternoon. It should turn less humid and more comfortable going into this evening.