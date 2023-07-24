WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties until 8 p.m. tonight for Monday, July 24.

The watch went into effect at 1:05 p.m. today and said thunderstorms may produce gusty, and possibly damaging winds. The NWS added that the greatest risk for thunderstorms will be between noon and 6 p.m. today.

Warm temperatures in the area may mean an increased risk for thunderstorms throughout the week. Heat advisories may also occur due to the rising temperatures.