Severe thunderstorm watch issued for 16 New York State counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Strong thunderstorms are expected to continue on Monday in the North Country.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 16 counties, including both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

This watch was also issued for Cayuga, Oswego, Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Oreleans, Wayne and Wyoming.

It includes the cities of Auburn, Batavia, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Fair Haven, Geneseo, Jamestown, Lowville, Medina, Newark, Niagara Falls, Olean, Oswego, Rochester, Warsaw, Watertown and Wellsville.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and move across the area through early morning.

The NWS stated that the primary threat is damaging winds, but large hail, torrential rainfall and dangerous cloud to ground lightening is also possible.

The greatest risk for severe weather is across the Western Southern Tier, Genesee Valley, Finger Lakes and Eastern lake Ontario regions. The greatest risk for severe weather at these locations will be between 2 and 6 p.m.

The current severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire at 8 p.m.