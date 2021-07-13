Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for more thunderstorms in the North Country throughout the afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a special weather statement and sever thunderstorm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties warning of severe thunderstorms.

According to the NWS, isolated thunderstorms are developing as an unstable air mass is expected to hit the region early this afternoon.

However, these storms are predicted to expand in coverage and intensity by mid- to late-afternoon.

The NWS stated that the primary hazards from the thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts over 50 mph and tropical downpours. Flooding may also occur if more than one storm hits the same area.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New York and Pennsylvania until 11 PM EDT. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/q8WzhnsBM5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 13, 2021

Residents are warned to monitor for additional information and possible warnings. They are also urged to not drive vehicles through flooded roadways.

Additional New York counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch are:

Alleghany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautaugua, Chemug, Chenango, Cortland, Eire, Genesee, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for current weather updates.