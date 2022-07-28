NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for several North Country counties on Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch affects Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties among other counties throughout upstate New York. This includes the cities of Auburn, Fair Haven, Lowville, Newark, Oswego, and Watertown.

The watch was issued at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Check back with ABC50 for more weather updates.