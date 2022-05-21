NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for many North Country Counties.

According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski moving northeast at 35 miles per hour. The NWS stated that winds exceeding 40 miles per hour are expected, as well as cloud-to-ground lightning.

The NWS warned residents that the gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. They encouraged people in the affected areas to seek shelter inside a building or vehicle

The watch will remain in effect until 11 p.m. in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Warren Counties.

Specific areas that will be affected by the weather conditions include Fort Drum, Lowville, Pulaski, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Mexico, Martinsburg, Black River, Greig, Rodman, Orwell, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, and Lacona. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 40.

Additionally, at 3:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over west Carthage about 10 miles southeast of Fort Drum, moving east at 25 miles per hour. The NWS also stated that radar indicated winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail is possible until 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. These conditions will specifically affect Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Belfort, and Soft Maple Reservoir.

More information about the storms can be found on the National Weather Service website.