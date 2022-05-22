LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in several New York counties, including Lewis County.

The NWS stated that the watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The storms are expected to affect Cayuga and Oswego Counties as well, including the cities of Auburn, Fair Haven, Lowville, and Oswego.

The watch was also issued in Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates Counties.

