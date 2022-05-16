WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watches across New York.

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms may arrive in the region throughout the day on Monday, May 16 through 4 p.m.

During that time wind gusts are predicted to exceed 58 miles per hour and could damage trees and power lines.

Watches are in effect for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. This includes the cities of Watertown, Lowville, Auburn, Fair Haven, Newark and Oswego.

Heavy rain could cause localized flooding as well as lightning that will affect the state. The showers and storms are expected to diminish on Monday evening and temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with a chance of showers.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for more severe weather updates.