ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in the North Country, including St. Lawrence County on Thursday afternoon.

Radar showed severe thunderstorms located along a line extending from West Fowler to 14 miles south of Pitcairn, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are expected with the storm.

Locations impacted by the weather conditions include Potsdam, Gouverneur, Canton, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Piercefield, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Cranberry Lake, Hermon, Brasher Falls, Horseshoe Lake, Star Lake, Richville, Norwood, Pierrepont, Russell and Fine.

The NWS warned that minor hail damage to vehicles is possible, and the wind gusts may damage trees and powerlines. The thunderstorm warning will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. More information can be found on the NWS website.