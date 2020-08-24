Severe thunderstorms possible in North Country tonight

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Buffalo has alerted the North Country for possible severe weather Monday and Tuesday.
According to NWS, strong to severe thunderstorms may occur during the afternoon of August 24 with damaging winds and hail being the main concern.
A slight risk of thunderstorms remains in effect for Tuesday with similar risks of hail and wind.
The alert was released for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
For more information visit the National Weather Service website.
