Severe thunderstorms to hit North Country this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for potential severe weather in the North Country this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued several special weather statements for many counties, including St. Lawrence, regarding scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected to hit the region.

According to the NWS, an unstable air mass will lead to strong to severe thunderstorm development across portions of Northern New York and Vermont. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around noon and continue through sunset before reducing in intensity.

The NWS warned that the primary threat will be damaging winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Hail and torrential rainfall is also possible.

Storms are expected to end around midnight.

This weather statement was issued for St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties.