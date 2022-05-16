NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning residents of an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday.

According to the NWS, there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in Watertown and enhanced risk to the south of the city. This was shown on a map shared by the NWS on Monday.

The weather is expected to affect not only the North Country but also the rest of the state from noon until 6 p.m. on May 16. During that time wind gusts are predicted to exceed 58 miles per hour and could damage trees and power lines.

The NWS also warned of heavy rain that could cause localized flooding as well as lightning that will affect the state. The showers and storms are expected to diminish on Monday evening and temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with a chance of showers. More information can be found on the NWS website.