WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for another brutally cold start to the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill warning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as temperatures are expected to drop in the evening on January 28.

According to the National Weather Service, the lowest wind chills are expected to occur between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 29.

However, wind chills will be the lowest in St. Lawrence County, dropping to 30 to 45 degrees below zero. In Jefferson and Lewis counties, wind chills are expected to be as low as 30 degrees below zero.

Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes, making these weather conditions a potentially dangerous situation. If outdoors, cover all exposed skin with appropriate closing and a hat and gloves.

This severe warning will take effect at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28 and expire at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the weekend for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and current closings and delays.