ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm warning for northern St. Lawrence County.

The weather conditions will also affect residents in northern Franklin and western Clinton Counties.

According to the NWS, the warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Residents should expect heavy snowfall with snow accumulations anywhere from five to eight inches.

They also warned that since temperatures are expected to rapidly cool below freezing, a thin layer of ice may develop on untreated paved surfaces beneath the snow.

Residents are advised to have a flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle if they must travel. The NWS also encouraged individuals to allow extra time for their trip if it is necessary for them to travel.