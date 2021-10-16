Sewage discharge reported in several North Country areas

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sewage discharge was reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties as a result of the heavy rain on Saturday.

According to sewage discharge notifications, the Black River and Oswegatchie River have both been affected by sewage discharge as of 10 a.m. on October 16. The notifications can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website.

The notifications alerted the public that sewage discharge has been reported at 4727 State Highway 58 in Gouverneur which is listed as a pump station. It was reported that the discharge lasted two hours which resulted in an estimated 405,183 gallons being released.

As a result, the Oswegatchie River was affected, however, potentially impacted public areas are unknown at this time. Storm drains in the area are being separated as a way to contain the discharge.

The same issue was reported at three different locations in Watertown including the Engine Street Combined Sewer Overflow at 553 Coffeen Street, the Kelsey CSO at 1016 NY 12E, and Influent A Bypass at 700 W.T. Field Drive. All three areas reportedly affected the Black River but it is still unknown what public areas have been affected.

The reports explained that the amount of rain caused the collection system to flow greater than the treatment plant could handle. The three locations combined released an estimated 14,583 gallons of sewage mixed with rainwater.

The Engine street CSO and Kelsey CSO are still discharging however it is listed as permitted CSO discharge. The Influent A Bypass followed all wet weather operating procedures and the discharge only lasted 15 minutes.

Updates on other North Country areas that are affected can be found here.