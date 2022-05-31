WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Road is beginning on Vanduzee Street in Watertown.

The City of Watertown Department of Public Works confirmed that it will be starting storm sewer work on Vanduzee Street between West Main Street and Coffeen Street on May 31 at 8 a.m.

According to the DPW, travel lanes will be reduced to a single alternating lane in the work zone. Due to lane reductions, motorists should expect slight delays and are urged to use alternate routes during this time.

Work on Vanduzee Street is expected to continue daily for two weeks. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project.