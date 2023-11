WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction work is continuing for the City of Watertown this fall.

East Main Street is having sewer work done that started at 7 a.m. that will close a part of the road. The work will be at the intersection with Grant Street will close East Main from Hancock Street to Starbuck Avenue.

The construction project is slated to be finished by the end of the day. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes for the duration of construction.