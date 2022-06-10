WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident at the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage.

According to the West Carthage Police Department, 28-year-old Charles A. Williams, who resides at the Pleasant Night Inn located on North Broad Street, was arrested on June 10.

The Police Department alleged that Williams grabbed the genital area of an adult female victim without her permission at the Pleasant Night Inn. Williams was confirmed to be a Level 3 Sex Offender.

He was also accused of failing to register and notify the New York State Sex Offender Registry of multiple internet accounts he was actively using.

As a result, Williams was arrested on one count of Forcible Touching and one count of Sex Offender Failure to Register, first offense.

Williams was turned over to the New York State Division of Corrections and Community Supervision for a Violation of Parole. He is set to appear in Jefferson County CAP on June 30.

The West Carthage Police Department was assisted on the scene by the New York State Division of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Carthage Police Department.