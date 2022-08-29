BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — An offender was arrested in St. Lawrence County last week.

On August 24, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jeremy S. Goodreau on the charge of Failure to Register a change of address.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goodreau is a registered sex offender. He was arrested following an investigation stating that the offender was not residing at his registered address.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Goodreau did not report to authorities a change of address within ten days. The charge of Failure to Register a change of address is a class “E” Felony.

Goodreau is set to appear in the Brasher Town Court at a later date.