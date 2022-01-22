GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sex offender was charged with failure to register after deputies investigated an incident that took place in Gouverneur.

According to a post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Scott A Bell Jr. was charged with Failure to register an updated address. The charge came after deputies investigated an incident where Bell did not provide an updated address to Law Enforcement or New York State within ten days of leaving a previously registered address.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is set to appear back in Gouverneur Town Court at a later date.