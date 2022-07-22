CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton is facing felony charges, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The SLCSO stated that deputies investigated a complaint in the Town of Canton in June which resulted in an arrest on July 20. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jeffery R. Sakowski who was listed as a sex offender and had not been living at his registered address for over six months.

As a result, Sakowski was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.