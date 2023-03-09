(WWTI) — Get your green ready, the Shamrock Run is returning to downtown Watertown on March 18. This will be the 34th year the annual event will occur and will be held at the Dulles State Office Building once again.

The run is held in conjunction with the North Country Goes Green Festival which will take place from March 17 through March 19. The race will being at 9 a.m. on March 18 and will conclude at 3 p.m.

Participants can register for either the 5K run or the 2.2-mile course with the option to walk or run. The race’s starting line and finish line will be located on Mullin Street.

Those interested can register online until 9 p.m. on March 14 on the Watertown YMCA website. Individuals can register in person by picking up a packet at the YMCA Fairgrounds location on March 16 from noon until 6 p.m. and March 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Last-call registration will be held on the day of the race from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

The Senior Director of Health and Wellness at the Watertown YMCA, Michelle Graham, is encouraging the public to celebrate the holiday at the community event.

“It’s really just this fabulous community event to bring people together to get outside. No matter the weather we will be there with bells on to celebrate St. Patricks Day,” Graham said. “Dress up, have fun, come out with your family and friends, and celebrate because everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Those interested in volunteering for the event should call Graham at (315) 782-3100 or email Marketing@nnyymca.org.

After the race, medals, and awards will be presented and food and drinks will be available for participants and others to enjoy. More information about the event can be found on the Watertown YMCA website.