Sharing Christmas spirit: Ives Hill Retirement Community hosts holiday parade for residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the spirit of Christmas, a local retirement community hosted a holiday car parade for all of their residents.

Only two days before Christmas, Ives Hill Retirement Community and Lodge hosted a car parade, which featured members of the North Country.

Employees, families and members from the City of Watertown and Town of Watertown Fire Department, WWTI/ABC50, the Watertown Wolves decorated cars and vehicles and drove around the community; ultimately spreading Christmas cheer.

Ives Hill Retirement Community and Lodge Executive Director Anna Patterson shared reflections from the event on December 23, 2020.

“All of our facilities are trying to bring as much joy to our residents as possible,” stated Patterson. “I think [the residents] had an absolute ball. They came out of their houses, they were in their windows, they were waving, they were happy.

Ives Hill Retirement Community is affiliated with other assisted living facilities across the state; many of which are hosting similar holiday car parades for their residents.

Patterson added, “I think everything turned out to be a huge success. “

LATEST STORIES: