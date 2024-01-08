WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Family YMCA has announced Shawna Cutuli as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer.

The move is effective as of January 1.

As the new CEO, Shawna will be instrumental in advancing the YMCA’s mission to empower individuals, strengthen families, and build a healthier, more connected community. She will continue to work closely with the YMCA Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and community partners to ensure the delivery of high-quality programs and services that address the diverse needs of the community.

The YMCA plays a vital role in fostering community well-being, and I am eager to work collaboratively with the dedicated team to enhance our impact and serve the evolving needs of Watertown. Together, we will build on the YMCA’s rich legacy and create a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Shawna Cutuli, Watertown Family YMCA CEO

Cutuli succeeds Denise Young, who has served admirably in the position for seven years.