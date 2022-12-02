PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took place between a First Student school bus monitor and three Indian River students.
JCSO School Resource Officers reviewed bus and cell phone videos and also obtained numerous written statements regarding the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the bus monitor allegedly involved in the incident as 63-year-old Daniel M. Trahan of Watertown.
Trahan was arrested on December 2 on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Trahan is set to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on December 22.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by New York State Police and the Indian River Central School District administration.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker released the following statement regarding the incident:
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, an incident took place on an Indian River Central School bus between an adult, working as a contracted First Student bus monitor and several students. The adult used vulgarity and was overly physical in response to student actions on the bus. The adult was immediately from any and all IRCSD buses permanently and we are working with the involved families and local law enforcement. Action was clear, decisive and immediate by all parties. Support has been provided for any students witnessing or involved in the incident.
This incident does not reflect who we are as a district, nor is it how we represent ourselves in our community. Our students’ health and safety is our number on priority. we appreciate the quick assistant of multiple students, parents, staff and our SRO throughout this process– all intendent to support our students. We also continue to work with our partner, First Student, to help prevent such occurrences in the future.
This matter is an active investigation by law enforcement, and of course there are student privacy concerns as well. We can share no more information at this time.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.Troy Decker, IRCSD Superintendent