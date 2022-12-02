PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took place between a First Student school bus monitor and three Indian River students.

JCSO School Resource Officers reviewed bus and cell phone videos and also obtained numerous written statements regarding the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the bus monitor allegedly involved in the incident as 63-year-old Daniel M. Trahan of Watertown.

Trahan was arrested on December 2 on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Trahan is set to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on December 22.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by New York State Police and the Indian River Central School District administration.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker released the following statement regarding the incident: