WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Lewis County has been arrested after an incident that occurred back in October.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of 25-year-old Dylan W. Rogers of Port Leyden, New York on charges of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class “E” Felony.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that on October 27, 2021, Rogers falsified a document in an attempt to purchase a shotgun from a gun dealer in Lyons Falls, New York.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Rogers stated on an ATF form that there were no orders of protection against him, when in fact there was an order of protection

Rogers is now facing felony charges in relation to this incident. Following his arrest, he was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released to await further proceedings.