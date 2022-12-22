HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ontario, NY man was issued multiple tickets following a crash that, officials say, left him trapped underneath his snowmobile, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Tuesday night on Kubinski Road in the Town of Harrisburg. Bystanders notified responders that they found a man trapped underneath his snowmobile that had overturned, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was identified as Thomas Marcellus of Ontario, who was driving a 2022 Ski-Doo. Marcellus was treated and transported for head and leg injuries, according to officials.

Officials said Marcellus was issued several traffic tickets including operating an unregistered snowmobile, operating on a closed road, speed not reasonable and prudent and an invalid registration sticker.