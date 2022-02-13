ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office has been patrolling snowmobile trails in the North Country.

According to the SLCSO, their patrols are out on the trails to make sure motorists are enjoying them safely. The importance of the effort was highlighted by New York State Snowmobile Association Executive Director Dom Jacangelo during an interview at the beginning of February.

Jacangelo called on local law enforcement to keep residents safe after multiple snowmobile deaths were reported in the area. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been six fatal snowmobile accidents in the North Country.

St. Lawrence County Deputies patrol over 700 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the county. Additionally, the SLCSO said they are working closely with other agencies, snowmobile clubs, and landowners to make the trails a safe, fun place for families and tourists.

Riders are encouraged to abide by the State snowmobiling speed limit of 55 miles per hour, as well as follow additional rules to help make sure they ride safely. Some of these rules include:

Take a snowmobile safety course

Never ride alone

Equip sled with a tool kit and safety supplies, including extra clothing and a space blanket

Carry a spare belt

Bring drinking water

“Take it easy” during the first rides of the season

Register all snowmobiles

More information on snowmobile safety can be found on the New York State Snowmobile Association website.