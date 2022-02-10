WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sherman Elementary students in Watertown are now back in school.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr confirmed on Wednesday that Sherman Elementary would return to in-person instruction on Thursday, February 10.

The elementary school in Watertown previously canceled school for the day on Monday, February 7 due to a water main break. Sherman Elementary was fully remote on both February 8 and February 9.

Superintendent LaBarr reported that as of February 9, all repair work to the water main break had been completed and the school had passed all water testing protocols.