WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sherman Elementary School located in Watertown will be closed on Monday due to a water main break.

However, Sherman staff should report to work as directed in the staff message. This was announced in a press release from Watertown Central School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr on Sunday.

LaBarr also confirmed that the water main break will not affect all of the other Watertown City School District students and staff and that they should report to school on Monday. The school will update the public on the status of the water main repair at Sherman as information becomes available.