WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sherman Elementary school has updated residents on how classes will be conducted after experiencing a water main break over the weekend.

According to the update from Watertown Central School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr on Monday, the building will undergo standard water testing within the next 48 hours. As a result, Sherman Elementary students will be fully remote on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students and parents will be able to pick up Chromebooks at the Sherman gymnasium between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8. Teachers will send messages via ParentSquare and will provide Zoom links for each part of the school day.

Students should expect to follow their normal schedules and participate in specials, intervention, support services, and all classroom instruction as directed by the teacher.

LaBarr also stated that remote learning may be extended depending on the results of the water sample testing and that there will be more updates as information becomes available.