BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know the owner of this horse?

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the owner of a horse found this morning.

According to Sheriff Deputies, the horse was found wandering along the Middleton Road area of Black River, New York.

Those with information are asked to contact the Jefferson County Dispatch Center at 315-786-2601 and reference case #21S010252.