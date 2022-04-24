LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Naturally Lewis will be hosting the Lewis County Economic Development Conference in Lyons Falls in June.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 15 at the 3 Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls. Naturally Lewis is inviting business leaders, organizational leaders, and community leaders to attend.

The conversation will focus on successes in the local rural economy, the community, and coming back to the humanness of working together as a means of growth. The day will also be filled with leadership development, economic development, updates, community building, and networking.

Executive Director of Naturally Lewis Brittany Davis said they are excited to offer the event to residents.

“We are excited to bring a mix of leadership development, local panelists, and rural economic development initiatives to our first annual economic development conference,” Davis said. “We will look back on our successes and provide interactive sessions on how to keep building momentum for the future. We look forward to a day of networking and building partnerships with local, regional, and state representatives.”

The specific agenda will include a keynote address by Christie Andrus-Nakano who is a local business owner providing unique coaching and leadership service through her business. Additionally, nationally recognized speakers with exclusive content from Leadercast 2021 will deliver insights and takeaways that will challenge and inspire attendees. Breakout sessions and interactive discussion topics are listed below.

Rural Entrepreneurship: Small Supporting Small

Workforce Development of the Future: Retention Benefits, Apprenticeships & Internships

Lewis Life: The Rural Movement

The Regional Approach: Drum Country & Beyond

Scaling Up: Embracing Local Tools to Grow Your Business

Marketing Your Lewis County Business

Those interested in attending can register on the Naturally Lewis website. Early bird registration is $100.00 and will be available to individuals until May 1 and includes all-day coffee, breakfast, lunch, and happy hour snacks as well as everything the conference has to offer.