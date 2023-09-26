CORNWALL, ONTARIO (WWTI) – Shipping traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway resumed on Tuesday, September 26 after the successful re-floating of the NACC Argonaut. This is according to a press release from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

The NACC Argonaut is a Canadian-based cement tanker and ran aground after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 24. The grounding happened between St-Regis and Cornwall Island at Buoy D90 on the Canadian side of the international border.

Water levels on the St. Lawrence River did not play a factor in the incident. Immediate steps were taken to protect people and the environment according to the press release. A total of 15 vessels were delayed due to the Argonaut’s issues.

Two tug boats assisted in the operation to stabilize and recover the NACC Argonaut. The management corporation thanked all involved in their assistance on the matter.