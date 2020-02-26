Shooting at Watertown Sunoco Station currently under investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that happened early this morning at the Sunoco Station on the corner of State St. and William St.

A black male was standing in the parking lot when he fired one shot at a four door sedan as it was exiting the lot around 1:17am.

The suspect entered a smaller red SUV and was driven from the scene. The SUV was last seen Driving west on State Street.

The victim drove to a residence in Watertown and called 911. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information on the above, we encourage them to call the City of Watertown Police Department at (315)782-2233.

