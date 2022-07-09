AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe organizations are working together to ensure their shorelines remain clean and safe.

According to the Tribe, the Environment Division and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne are providing Shoreline Contaminant Assessment Technique Training. The training will be held with the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other regional response organizations in the Akwesasne community.

The SCAT Training is designed to enhance agencies’ ability to document and respond to any shoreline contamination and cleanup. It will consist of classroom instruction in the mornings at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, followed by field training in the afternoons at strategic shoreline sites located in the community.

Approximately 40 individuals will be participating in the three-day training, with some wearing their respective uniforms. A shoreline training area will take place in the vicinity of the Tribe’s Water Intake Plant and Garrow Bay area, located off Terrance Road. Staging and transportation for the training site will commence at the docks located at the end of Rourke Road at Atsiakta “By the River”.

The Environment Division is asking individuals to please be aware of the training taking place in the areas during the specified time period. The division stated that the training is essential for maintaining the readiness of the Tribe and its associate response organizations.

Those with any questions or concerns regarding the scheduled training should contact the SRMT Environmental Divison at (518) 358-5937.