Should you or shouldn’t you take ibuprofen if you have COVID-19?

(WWTI) – There have been mixed reports of whether or not ibuprofen could worsen the symptoms of COVID-19, with some claiming it does and others citing that there’s no connection to worsening symptoms.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, they are, “not aware of scientific evidence connecting the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.”

The CDC’s “Check And Recover Everyday” (CARE) booklet recommends using ibuprofen to help reduce a fever should you have one and test positive for COVID-19.

Milly Smith of QuikMed Urgent Care told ABC50, “Patients should feel comfortable using ibuprofen, Advil or other anti-inflammatory medicine. It’s designed to target fever, body aches and pains. If patients don’t feel comfortable taking ibuprofen, they can always take Tylenol.”

