LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers are needed for this year’s Lewis County Fair.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for its shuttle service at the 201st Lewis County Fair Parade.

The fair is set to be held from Tuesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 23 at the Lewis County fairgrounds in Lowville, New York.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to email kristen@lewiscountychamber.org.