Simple, straightforward dos and don’ts of the plastic bag ban

(WWTI) – There has been a lot of information circulating regarding the plastic bag ban that takes effect March 1, 2020 in New York State. Amidst all the information, there are a few main points to take away in order to understand what is banned, what is permitted and what you will need to do when the ban begins.

The Bag Waste Reduction Law applies to more than just grocery stores, so you’ll need to be prepared with reusable bags when shopping at clothing retailers, home improvement stores and anywhere else where you may need a bag to hold your items.

All plastic carryout bags, other than exempt bags, are banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax.

Stores are not required to have bags available for consumers.

The New York State DEC suggests keeping reusable bags in your car or clipping folding reusable bags onto your commuting bag or purse so you always have them handy.

When shopping at retailers who adopt a five-cent paper carry-out bag reduction fee, consumers will be charged five cents per paper carryout bag provided at checkout. The fee does not apply to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children — a nutrition program) recipients. They are exempt from paying a paper carryout bag reduction fee for paper carryout bags.

Some bags are exempt under the law, so plastic bags may still be distributed to consumers in a few specific circumstances, such as a bag used by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs, and produce bags for bulk items such as fruits and vegetables.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.