Since start of pandemic, over 10K COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 142 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County over the weekend. The added cases brought the total number of positive cases to 10,052 since the start of the pandemic.

This was confirmed in a report from Jefferson County Health Officials on Monday. The level of recent activity has caused the county’s average positivity rate to increase to 6.8%.

Additionally, for the first time in months, there were 12 positive cases reported in nursing homes and one positive case reported in assisted living. Hospitalizations also increased, adding two more individuals to hospital beds which brought the total to 23.

However, mandatory isolations decreased by 13 and mandatory quarantines dropped by 115. There were no new deaths reported and 138 individuals have reportedly recovered.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.