Single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday in Jefferson County

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has announced an additional date for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

According to Public Health, a vaccination clinic will be held at Jefferson County Public Health Service on Monday April 5, 2021.

This clinic will administer doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all currently eligible populations.

These populations include essential workers in Phase 1a and 1b, individuals with underlying conditions and those ages 30 and older.

Public Health also urged residents to sign up for standby notifications in the event there are additional doses available. Jefferson County residents can register on the Dr. B website.

Those with transportation needs are directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Ages 65 and over with scheduling needs have been directed to contact the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.

The April 5 COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson County Public Health will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Appointments can be made on the County website.