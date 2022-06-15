CHENANGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police Community Stabilization Team arrested six men on illegal weapon charges in one day.

According to State Police, this occurred in Chenango, New York following two different traffic stops.

The first traffic stop was initiated on Upper Front Street in Chenango after Troopers observed vehicle and traffic violations. Several illegal guns and magazines non-compliant with the SAFE Act were found in the car as well as illegal metal knuckles and narcotics.

Troopers subsequently arrested Jeffrey A, Everetts, age 39 of Sayre Pennsylvania on four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Albany resident Nephrem W. Holt, age 32 was also arrested and charged with two counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

The second traffic stop on June 12 also took place on Upper Front Street. Troopers found several illegal guns and illegal magazines that were not compliant with the SAFE Act and arrested four men from Pennsylvania. The arrests are listed below:

Robert J. Applegate II, age 56 of Kinzers, PA, charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Robert J. Applegate III, age 31 of Lancaster, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Glen W. Applegate, age 28 of Kinzers, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Trevor D. Sweigart, age 29 of Lititz, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

All six men were processed at State Police Headquarters in Binghamton and arraigned at the Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing. They have been remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.