Six Town Community Fund accepting grant proposals from southern Jefferson County

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation is now accepting proposals from the southern Jefferson County region.

Organizations that serve residents of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman or Worth are eligible to submit applications through October 23, 2020. The fund will support the advancement of projects, activities, and initiatives that have annual impact throughout the region and support up to $5,000.

“We welcome all nonprofit organizations that serve to improve the quality of life in our south Jefferson County communities to consider this opportunity,” said Dave Zembiec, Six Town Community Fund committee chairman. “We are pleased to work with all who are dedicated to strengthening our region.”

Since 2015, the Six Town Community Fund has awarded a total of $38,550 in grants to 34 different

projects and programs in southern Jefferson County.

Organizations must be a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) to apply.

