Six women honored in Depauville to commemorate women’s suffrage

DEPAUVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two historic markers were installed to honor women who fought for the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The National Votes for Women Trail has placed white and purple historic plaques across the country, but the event on August 6 commemorated the first two in the North Country.

As part of the centennial celebration for women’s suffrage in the U.S., the plaques were place on the side of NYS Route 12 north of Depauville.

Installation of NVWT in Depauville, NY (Video: Gary Walts)

One marker, bears the text of the petition and the names of the women who wrote it: Eleanor Vincent, Lydia Williams, Lydia Osborn, Susan Ormsby, Amy Ormsby, and Anna Bishop.

Two years before the Seneca Falls convention in 1848, six women petitioned for the right to vote. It is the first women’s suffrage petition in New York State and one of the first in U.S. history.

The National Votes for Women Trail currently has over 1,100 sites on its database