WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The bizarre winter weather patterns in the North Country have left winter recreationists frustrated.

However, the snow returned to region Friday morning which pulled crowds to Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown.

This included many soldiers stationed at Fort Drum as the Hill hosted its military appreciation day and troops had the day off.

Dontay Levesque, William Sambrano and Angel Ramirez came with a group from friends and took to the slopes on snowboards

“I snowboard here a lot,” Levesque said. “So I was like, ‘I might as well not be stuck in the house for a four day.’ I might as well do something. So I just came here.

“It’s nice,” Sambrano added. “Plus, I’ve got a rotation coming up so I might as well have some fun while I’m out here.”

The Hill was also packed with families. Two friends, Liam Reynolds and Kale Covey had the day off from school and decided to come together.

“It’s always really fun to come here and just do it for fun,” Reynolds shared.

Some also used the snow as an excuse to try a new winter sport. Angel Ramirez is originally from Florida, making Friday was his first time on a snowboard.

“It’s my first time seeing snow, so it’s pretty fun,” he said. “It’s cold, but I love it.”

Allie Gonzalez and her husband are also from out of the area. But for her husband’s birthday they decided to take up skiing.

“I’ve never been skiing before,” she said. “There’s not a lot of snow in Tennessee where we’re from so we decided, well let’s give it a try.”

Not only were the riders happy, but Dry Hill Ski Area Owner Boo Wells Jareo said waking up to fresh snow was a sigh of relief.

“We’ve been making snow all week,” Wells explained. “So this natural snow is coming down on top of our manmade snow so we have an amazing base. The snow is fast, it’s beautiful.”

Dry Hill Ski Ara will be open for the extended Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. The Hill also hosts live music every Friday starting at 6 p.m.