(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.
According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. The recall was issued after the FDA received reports from consumers alerting them of the issue.
However, no illnesses related to the products have been reported. The specific information for the recalled products is listed in the table below.
|Item Number
|Pictures
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414
10220867
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818
00022000284648
|10188301
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413
10220796
10195750
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236
10136761
10222238
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699
10195012
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446
10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
|10195000
10195014
10095001
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068
10228324
10229828
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363
|139 – 218
|10229823
10230187
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325
00022000287434
|139 – 218
|10224070
10228325
10229830
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387
|138 – 218
|10229825
10230290
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349
00022000287441
|138 – 218
|10240169
10242246
10240168
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735
|204 – 218
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC is working with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who believe they have purchased a recalled item are advised to dispose of the product and not consume it. More information can be found on the FDA website.