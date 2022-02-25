FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The sky is not the limit when it comes to promoting inclusion and diversity in the U.S. Army, it is merely the start.

Fort Drum 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Warrant Officer Kevin Batson has spent his entire military career setting limitless goals for himself. Which included the vigorous challenge of becoming an Army pilot.

However, WOI Baston’s career first started in the New York National Guard. But after three years serving, he enlisted to become an infantryman with the U.S. Army. He then spent 12 years as an active-duty infantryman.

After serving in this role for over a decade, he decided he was ready for a new challenge.

WO1 Kevin Baston went on to pursue aviation in the military, which involved competitive tests and intense training. Batson was also required to attend flight school.

After completing flight school, Batson arrived in the North Country at Fort Drum in the fall of 2021. From there, he began his role as an Aviation Warrant Officer and started flying A64 Apache Helicopters.

In his role every day, he is responsible for soldiers and is assigned official duties. However, he discussed how in his leadership role he helps to promote inclusion and diversity.

“We mostly try to tell everyone, you know, everyone has the same opportunities,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your skin color is. It’s all up to you what goals you set for yourself and how hard you are willing to go for those.”

He also said he often shares his experience of becoming a pilot with other soldiers to encourage them to follow their dreams and reach any goals they may have.

“I try to talk to soldiers as much as I can, especially coming from the background that I have,” Batson expressed. “A lot of infantrymen don’t really think that they have the opportunities. And I try to be that person that shows them that ‘you have the opportunities it’s all up to you.'”

And with this advice, Batson said he is continuously setting new goals for himself as he continues his career, taking to the skies with the U.S. Army.

“When I was a younger soldier, I had a Platoon Sergeant that told me he pulled me to the side and he asked me: ‘What are you doing that is separating you from your peers?’ And that’s stuck with me from that moment on,” Batson shared.

“I set a goal for myself every single year. I wanted to achieve something. It’s helped me along my career progression promotions, and it’s definitely helped me to become what I am today.”